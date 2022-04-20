India's Mach 6 @ 7,408 Kmph

New Delhi (The Hawk): Be Indian, Make Indian, (Screw All Needed) --- so fully true now with India, it now being the world's 4th country, after USA, Russia, China, to indigenously (thanks to the "Space-reaching" 24x7x365 working, albeit, extremely secretatly, Hi-Fi DRDO or Defence Research and Development Oraganistion) make 100% fool proof HSTDV (Hyper Sonic Technology Demonstration Vehicle) Mach 6, fully capable of virtually penetrating "any" Missile Defence --- above countries included --- at the speed of 7,408 kmph equal to Delhi-Mumbai-Delhi air travel 3times (6,880 kms)+520 kms kmph or km per 60 minutes ( equal to 1 hour or h) in 1 stretch without a stoppage/break.



Mach 6 has been successfully tested at the APJ Abdul Kalam Launch Complex at Wheeler Island off the coast of Odisha. India is developing hypersonic cruise missiles powered by air-breathing scramjet engines. Mach 6 is capable of flying at lower altitudes and are extremely hard to track and intercept.

Mach 6 is capable of flying at lower altitudes and are extremely hard to track and intercept, unabashedly say DRDO insiders.

An improvement over the ramjet technology, the scramjet technology operates efficiently at hypersonic speeds and allows supersonic combustion. Hypersonic missiles travel at speeds in excess of Mach 5.

Such vehicles are launched on rockets, say experts, before they detach and move towards their targets in the upper atmosphere. They can be steered to add unpredictability in an attack and because they follow a flat and low trajectory, it is hard to detect them early with with radar.

The hypersonic cruise vehicle was was launched using a proven solid rocket motor that took it to an altitude to 30 km where the aerodynamic heat shields were separated at a hypersonic Mach Number.

…The parameters of launch and cruise vehicle including the scramjet engine are monitored by multiple tracking radars, electro-optical systems and and telemetry stations, with the engine working efficiently at noth dynamic pressure and very high temperature.

The dual-use hypersonic technology has non military applications too --- it can be used for launching satellites and developing commercial planes.

Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh, Pradhan Mantri Narendra Modi, and Defence officials have praised DRDO for this achievement.




