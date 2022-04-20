India's loss if Rohit isn't made white-ball captain going forward: Gambhir

Dubai: Former cricketer Gautam Gambhir believes it will be "shame" and Indian cricket's "loss" if star opener Rohit Sharma isn't considered for the full-time white-ball captaincy going forward.

Rohit on Tuesday led Mumbai Indians to their fifth Indian Premier League (IPL) title after they defeated Delhi Capitals by five wickets in the summit clash.

"If Rohit Sharma doesn't become India's captain, it's their loss, not Rohit's," Gambhir was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo. "Yes, a captain is only as good as his team and I completely agree with that, but what are the parameters to judge a captain on who is good and who isn't? The parameters and benchmark should be the same. Rohit has led his team to five IPL titles," he added.

The cricketer-turned-politician had earlier said that Royal Challengers Bangalore, who made exit from IPL 2020 in the playoffs, should remove Virat Kohli as skipper and appoint someone else.

"We keep saying MS Dhoni is India's most successful captain. Why? Because he has won two World Cups and three IPLs," Gambhir said.

"Rohit has won five IPL titles. He is the most successful captain in the history of the tournament. Going forward, it'll be a shame if he doesn't get India's white-ball or just T20 captaincy because he can't do much more than this. He can only help the team he captains to victories. So if he doesn't become India's regular white-ball captain, it will be their loss," he added.

Mumbai had earlier won the tournament in 2013, 2015, 2017, and 2019.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan also said that Rohit is a fantastic man-manager and leader and should lead India in T20Is.

"Without question Rohit Sharma should be the India T20 captain...fantastic man manager & leader...& he knows exactly how to win T20 games. It would also give Virat chance to take a breather and just be the player...it works for all other teams around the world," Vaughan said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, Gambhir's former Team India teammate Virender Sehwag termed Mumbai Indians as the "best T20 franchise" in the world.

"Ab to aadat si hai sabko aise dhone ki. The best T20 franchisee in the world and the best captain in the format. Deserving winners, Mumbai Indians, koi shak. Amazingly well organised tournament despite various challenges," Sehwag tweeted.

The 32-year-old is not part of the limited-overs squad which will be facing Australia in three ODIs and as many T20Is starting November 27. However, he is there in the Test squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy which will be played after the limited-overs fixtures.

—IANS