India's Jan Wholesale Inflation Jumps To 3.10%

New Delhi: India's annual rate of inflation based on wholesale prices skyrocketed to 3.10 per cent in January from a rise of 2.59 per cent in December and 2.76 per cent during the corresponding month of the last year, official data showed on Friday.

"The annual rate of inflation, based on monthly WPI, stood at 3.1 per cent (provisional) for the month of January, 2020 (over January, 2019) as compared to 2.59 per cent (provisional) for the previous month and 2.76 per cent during the corresponding month of the previous year," the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said in a statement on January's Wholesale Price Index (WPI).

"Build up inflation rate in the financial year so far is 2.50 per cent compared to a build-up rate of 2.49 per cent in the corresponding period of the previous year."

–IANS