New Delhi: According to the commerce ministry, between April and July of current fiscal year, India's imports from Russia doubled to USD 20.45 billion on the back of increased supplies of crude oil and fertiliser from that nation.

As a result, Russia has surpassed China as India's second-largest supplier of imports for the first four months of the current fiscal year.

Between April and July of 2022, imports totaled $10.42 billion.—Inputs from Agencies