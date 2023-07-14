    Menu
    India's forex reserves rise USD 1.23 billion to USD 596.28 billion

    Nidhi Khurana
    July14/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    Mumbai: In the week ending July 7th, India's foreign exchange reserves increased by USD 1.229 billion to USD 596.28 billion, as reported by the Reserve Bank of India on Friday.

    The value of the country's foreign exchange reserves rose by USD 1.85 billion, to USD 595.05 billion, from the previous reporting week.

    The country's foreign exchange reserves peaked at $645 billion in October 2021. As the central bank uses the kitty to safeguard the rupee against pressures generated largely by global circumstances, the reserves have been dwindling.—Inputs from Agencies

