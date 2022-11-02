India's first voter casts a ballot in Himachal at age 105

Shimla (The Hawk): At 105 years old, Shyam Saran Negi, who is thought to be India's oldest voter, cast his ballot on Wednesday in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur assembly district.

Negi had additionally taken part in the nation's first general elections, which were held in 1951–1952.

Since India's independence in 1947, Negi has never missed an opportunity to vote, and he was glad to cast his ballot this time as well in Kalpa, around 275 kilometres from the state capital.

He voted in the Mandi by-election for the parliamentary seat last year as well.

Election officials said that Negi previously cast her ballot at the closest polling place.

"This time, the Election Commission developed special procedures to allow voters over the age of 80 to cast their ballots at home. He first requested to cast his ballot on election day (November 12), but subsequently changed his mind and decided to do so at home "IANS was told by an election official.

After casting his ballot, he displayed his knuckled finger.

The century-old asked the young voters to join fully in the political process, as he had in the past, to elect their representatives.

The 100-year-old, a fervent supporter of democracy, never forgets to cast his ballot in any election, whether it is for the Lok Sabha, the Assembly, or the panchayat.

A retired teacher named Negi cast his ballot in the 1951 election in the Chini seat, which was later renamed Kinnaur.

Back then, voting took place before it did elsewhere in the nation in the mountain state's snowbound regions.

(Inputs from Agencies)