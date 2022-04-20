India's first National Skill Development University to open in Chhattisgarh

New Delhi: Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Rajiv Pratap Rudy has announced that India's first National Skill Development University will open in Raipur. "The government is in the process of formulating a skill development policy under the initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which would be finalized in the next three months," said Rudy. Rudy asserted that the government's focus is more on skill development so as to generate more employable manpower. ANI