India’s First Green Energy Production Plant Set Up In Haryana

India's first Green Energy plant, which generates electricity from stubble, has been set up at village Khursaid Nagar in district Rewari of Haryana. Moving towards environmental conservation, this plant can be considered as the most successful step in power generation along with being pollution-free.The power generated from stubble through this plant is being provided to Bisoha 33-KV sub-station & regular supply of electricity from the sub-station to Bisoha village has started. It works on 'Biomass Gas Method', thus, there is no possibility of polluting the environment.By establishing an electricity generation power plant by using the stubble, Haryana has become the first state to generate green energy without any pollution and has shown a path to the other states also to get rid of pollution contributed by burning of stubble by the farmers.Stubble burning a major cause of air pollutionStubble burning by farmers in Haryana, western Uttar Pradesh and Punjab in north India is considered a major cause of air pollution in Delhi and its adjoining regions. It affects the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital and NCR. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal generally alleges that increased pollution in Delhi is due to stubble burning in neighbouring states as governments are doing nothing to help farmers to stop it.Wikipedia reports that Stubble burning in Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh in north India has been cited as a major cause of air pollution in Delhi since 2002. From April to May and October to November each year, farmers mainly in Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh burn an estimated 35 million tons of crop waste from their paddy fields after harvesting as a low-cost straw-disposal practice to reduce the turnaround time between harvesting and sowing for the first (summer) crop and the second (winter) crop. Smoke from this burning produces a cloud of particulates visible from space and has produced what has been described as a "toxic cloud" in New Delhi, resulting in declarations of an air-pollution emergency.In this India’s first Green Energy Plant, 48 thousand units of electricity have been started from 600 quintal stubble in 24 hours without pollution. So, one can easily imagine, how much electricity can be produced with 35 million tons of crop waste burnt in Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh belt alone.However, the air pollution is not only due to stubble burning, vehicles are also among the major causes of pollution and Haryana government is very much cautious about this also . The Haryana Chief Minister, on February 20, while interacting with the representatives of the Auto Drivers' Association Gurugram, said that air pollution is a big issue, which is a matter of concern for the National Green Tribunal and the Supreme Court.Taking a serious note of the increasing pollution levels Project 'Parivartan' was launched in Gurugram in August last year, in which incentives are being given to auto drivers who buy e-autos by replacing their diesel or petrol autos.Informing about the decisions taken in this meeting with Auto Drivers' Association, the Chief Minister said that as per the decision of the National Green Tribunal, diesel vehicles which are 10 years old and petrol vehicles older than 15 years cannot ply in the NCR region.This Green Energy plant will use stubble to generate electricityInstead of burning the stubble in this plant, electricity is being generated by smelting it with steam, in which there is no air pollution of any kind. This first green energy plant of the country to generate electricity from stubble has been established in village Khurshidnagar of Rewari district of Haryana. Established in the direction of environmental protection, this plant is the most successful step in the production of electricity along with pollution free process. Private sector K-2 Power Renewable Private Limited through Haryana Renewable Energy Development Agency has made Rewari district exemplary by setting up country's first green energy plant. In this plant at Khurshidnagar, the electricity generated from stubble is being made available from the plant to the Bisoha 33 KV sub -station and regular supply of electricity from the sub -station to Bisoha village has started. At the launch of this ambitious project, Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar ,on February 18 , described the steps taken in the direction of stubble management as commendable.Deputy Commissioner Yashendra Singh stated that Rewari is embodying the positive thinking of the government. He said that Rewari district is becoming a leader in the steps being taken for the generation of electricity from stubble for the country and for this a positive attitude towards the environment has come to the notice of the Electricity Distribution Corporation including Renewable Energy Development Agency. He said that Rewari district is playing a remarkable role in implementing the suggestions given by the Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar regarding stubble management. He said that the district administration is playing a positive role in giving shape to the positive thinking of the government. In the Green Energy Plant, 48 thousand units of electricity have been started from 600 quintal stubble in 24 hours without pollution. Along with the generation of electricity, about 150 people are getting direct employment in this plant of the area.This power plant will give 2 MW power per hour supply to Bisoha village. Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam SDO Nahad, Deepak Kumar told about the services provided under the Green Energy Plant project that this is the first completely pollution free plant recognized from Panchkula Renewal Energy Development Agency. In which there are five engines of 400 kW capacity, from which the process of generating electricity from stubble without pollution has been started. The 33 KV sub-station of DHBVN Bisoha is being provided 2 MW power per hour and the payment for the above generated power distribution process is being done as per the rules of the government.The plant is based on biomass gas method. Corporation's SDO Deepak Kumar said that this stubble-fired plant is working on biomass gas method instead of boiler, in which there is no possibility of pollution. Electricity is being produced only from the gas produced from the five stubble-powered engines. He informed that Green Energy Plant in Rewari district is the first such power plant in the country, in which 5 engines of 400 kW capacity have been installed and in this, electricity is being produced by biomass gas method instead of boiler system.Rajpal, who has established this project told that instead of burning stubble, electricity is produced by smelting steam in this plant. Rajpal, a resident of village Khurshid Nagar (Jholari ki Dhani), described the role being played in the direction of environmental protection as a source of inspiration for the government. He said that with the help of central and state government agencies, he has set up this green energy plant in his five acres of land on Mumtazpur road,which has two megawatt power generation capacity without pollution. Instead of burning the stubble in this plant, electricity is being generated by smelting it with steam, in which there is no air pollution of any kind. He said that at present, supply is being given to the sub-station and producing 2 MW of electricity every hour. He said that the engines would run on gas from straw in the power plant and this is a first of its kind technology.—JMT.