India's Democratic Legacy Predates Western Democracy, Affirms President Murmu

In a historic address on the eve of the 75th Republic Day, President Droupadi Murmu reflects on India's profound democratic legacy, asserting its precedence over Western democratic concepts. As the nation celebrates this monumental occasion, the President pays tribute to the framers of the Constitution.

New Delhi: As the country prepares to celebrate the 75th Republic Day President Droupadi Murmu delivered a speech on Thursday highlighting the deep historical roots of Indias democratic system. President Murmu emphasized that Indias tradition of democracy predates the concept earning it the esteemed title of "mother of democracy."



In her address on the eve of Republic Day President Murmu reflected on the importance of the Constitution stating, "Tomorrow is a day when we commemorate the beginning of our Constitution. Its Preamble starts with 'We, the People of India' emphasizing its core theme; democracy. In India our democratic system has existed longer than Western democracy. That's why we are called the 'mother of democracy.'"



Expressing gratitude President Murmu. Thanked all those leaders and officials who contributed to crafting Indias "splendid and inspiring" Constitution. She extended greetings on this momentous occasion of the 75th Republic Day while highlighting our nations remarkable journey despite facing various challenges.



"As we celebrate 75 years since becoming a Republic it truly marks a milestone in our nations journey, in numerous ways.

"This joyous occasion symbolizes the celebration of our nations greatness and rich culture during the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, a momentous event commemorating 75 years of Independence " proudly stated President Murmu.



Reflecting on Indias struggle for freedom she highlighted that the country achieved independence on August 15 after an arduous battle. However shaping the principles and processes that guide our nations journey towards fulfilling its potential has been an ongoing effort. The Constituent Assembly devoted three years to thorough deliberations on all aspects of governance resulting in the creation of the Constitution of India—a foundational document that President Murmu emphasized as vital, to our nation.

