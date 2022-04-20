India's Cumulative Vaccination Coverage Exceeds12.38 Crores

New Delhi (The Hawk): The cumulativenumber of COVID19 vaccine doses administered in the country hascrossed12.38 Cr today as part of the world's largest vaccination drive.

Cumulatively, 12,38,52,566vaccine doses have been administered through 18,37,373 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today.These include 91,36,134HCWs who have taken the 1st dose and 57,20,048HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 1,12,63,909FLWs (1stdose), 55,32,396FLWs (2nddose), 4,59,05,2651st dose beneficiaries and 40,90,3882nd dose beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 4,10,66,462(1st dose) and 11,37,964(2nd dose) beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 years.

Eight states account for 59.42% of the total doses given so far in the country.

Over 12 lakh vaccination doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

As on Day-93 of the vaccination drive (18th April, 2021), 12,30,007vaccine doses were given. 9,40,725 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 21,905 sessions for 1st dose and 2,89,282 beneficiaries received 2nd dose of vaccine.

India's daily new cases continue to rise. 2,73,810new cases were registered in the last 24 hours.

Ten States including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka,Kerala,Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat andRajasthan report79.58% of the new cases.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 68,631. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh with 30,566 while Delhi reported 25,462 new cases.

Twenty states, as shown under, are displaying an upward trajectory in daily new cases.

India's total Active Caseload has reached 19,29,329. It now comprises 12.81% of the country's total Positive Cases. A net incline of 1,28,013 cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours.

The graph below displays the trajectory of active cases in India.

The five States of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala cumulatively account for 63.18% of India's total Active Cases.

India's cumulative recoveries stand at 1,29,53,821 today. The National Recovery Rate is 86.00%.

1,44,178 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours.

The National Mortality Rate has been falling and currently stands at 1.19%.

1,619 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

Ten States account for 85.11% of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (503). Chhattisgarh follows with 170 daily deaths.

TenStates/UTs have not reported any COVID19 deaths in the last 24 hours. These are Ladakh (UT), D&D & D&N,Tripura, Sikkim,Mizoram,Manipur, Lakshadweep, Nagaland, A&N Islands and Arunachal Pradesh.

Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package (PMGKP) was announced on March 2020, and was extended thrice till 24 April 2021.It was launched to provide a safety net to the Health Workers fighting COVID19 to ensure that in case of any adversity due to COVID19, their families are taken care of. Insurance cover of Rs. 50 Lakhs is provided under the PMKGP scheme. This has provided a safety net to the dependents of the Corona warriors who lost their lives to COVID.

287 claims have been paid by the Insurance Company so far.The Scheme has played a crucial psychological role in boosting the morale of the Health Workers fighting COVID19

The Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package (PMGKP) Insurance Policy claims of COVID Warriors will continue to be settled till 24th April 2021, thereafter a fresh Insurance Policy for COVID Warriors will become effective.