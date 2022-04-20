India's Cumulative Vaccination Coverage Exceeds 15.68 Crore As Phase-3 Of Nationwide Vaccination Drive Commences

New Delhi (The Hawk): The Government of India along with States/UTs through a 'Whole of Government' approach has embarked on a five-point strategy for prevention, containment, and management of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. Vaccination forms an integral component of the five-point strategy including Test, Track, Treat, and COVID Appropriate Behaviour.

The Liberalized and Accelerated Phase-3 Strategy of Covid-19 Vaccination has come into force from yesterday (1st May 2021). Registration for the newly eligible population groups had commenced on 28th April.

The cumulative number of COVID19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 15.68 Cr today as the Phase-3 of the nationwide Vaccination Drive commenced yesterday.

86,023 beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years received their first dose of COVID vaccine across 11 States. These states are Chhattisgarh (987), Delhi (1,472), Gujarat (51,622), Jammu and Kashmir (201), Karnataka (649), Maharashtra (12,525), Odisha (97), Punjab (298), Rajasthan (1853), Tamil Nadu (527) and UP (15,792).

Cumulatively, 15,68,16,031 vaccine doses have been administered through 22,93,911 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. These include 94,28,490 HCWs who have taken the 1st dose and 62,65,397 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 1,27,57,529 FLWs (1stdose), 69,22,093 FLWs (2nddose), 86,023 beneficiaries under 18-45 age group (1st dose), 5,26,18,135 1st dose beneficiaries and 1,14,49,310 2nd dose beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 5,32,80,976 (1st dose) and 40,08,078 (2nd dose) beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 years.

HCWs

FLWs

Age Group 18-44 years

Age Group 45 to 60 years

Over 60 years

Total

1st Dose

2nd Dose

1st Dose

2nd Dose

1st Dose

1st Dose

2nd Dose

1st Dose

2nd Dose

94,28,490

62,65,397

1,27,57,529

69,22,093

86,023

5,32,80,976

40,08,078

5,26,18,135

1,14,49,310

15,68,16,031

Ten states account for 67.00% of the cumulative doses given so far in the country.

More than 18 lakh vaccination doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

As on Day-106 of the vaccination drive (1st May, 2021), 18,26,219 vaccine doses were given. Across 15,968 sessions, 11,14,214 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 7,12,005 beneficiaries received their 2nd dose of vaccine.

Date: 1stMay,2021 (Day-106)

HCWs

FLWs

18-44 years

45 to 60 years

Over 60 years

Total Achievement

1stDose

2ndDose

1stDose

2nd Dose

1st Dose

1stDose

2nd Dose

1stDose

2nd Dose

1stDose

2ndDose

16,351

23,482

1,99,460

1,06,978

86,023

5,72,861

2,33,148

2,39,519

3,48,397

11,14,214

7,12,005

India's cumulative recoveries stand at 1,59,92,271 today. The National Recovery Rate is 81.77%.

3,07,865 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours.

Ten states account for 75.59% of the new recoveries.

3,92,488 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours.

Ten States including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan report 72.72% of the new cases.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 63,282. It is followed by Karnataka with 40,990 while Kerala reported 35,636 new cases.

India's total Active Caseload has reached 33,49,644. It now comprises 17.13% of the country's total Positive Cases. A net incline of 80,934 cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours.

Twelve states cumulatively account for 81.22% of India's total Active Cases.

Over 29 crore tests have been conducted so far while the cumulative positivity rate has increased to 6.74%.

The National Mortality Rate has been falling and currently stands at 1.10%.

3,689 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. Ten States account for 76.01% of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (802). Delhi follows with 412 daily deaths.

Four States/UTs have not reported any COVID19 deaths in the last 24 hours. These are D&D & D&N, Lakshadweep, Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram.