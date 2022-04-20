India's Cumulative Recoveries exceed 2 Crore

24-hour Recoveries Outnumber Daily New COVID Cases for Third Time in last Four Days

Decline of 5,632 in Active Caseload in the last 24 hours

India's Cumulative Vaccination Coverage steadily nearing 18 Crore

More than 39 lakh beneficiaries of age group 18-44 Vaccinated, so far

Government of India continues to Expeditiously Allocate and Deliver Global Aid to States/UTs through a "Whole of Government" approach

New Delhi (The Hawk): In a significant development, India's cumulative recoveries has surpassed 2 Crore (2,00,79,599) today. The National Recovery Rate is 83.50%.



3,44,776 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours. It outnumbers India's Daily New COVID cases for the third time in the last four days.

Ten states account for 71.16% of the new recoveries.

The graph below depicts the Daily Recoveries in the last 14 days.

















India's total Active Caseload has decreased to 37,04,893 today. It now comprises 15.41% of the country's total Positive Cases.

A net decline of 5,632 cases is recorded in the active caseload in the last 24 hours.

12 States cumulatively account for 79.7% of India's total Active Cases.

















Government of India continues to expeditiously allocate and deliver global aid to States/UTs through a "Whole of Government" approach.Cumulatively, 9,294 Oxygen Concentrators; 11,835 Oxygen Cylinders; 19 Oxygen Generation Plants; 6,439 ventilators/Bi PAP and nearly 4.22 L Remdesivir vials delivered/ dispatched through road and air, so far.

On the other hand, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country is steadily nearing 18 Cr today under the Phase-3 of the nationwide Vaccination Drive.

A total of 17,92,98,584 vaccine doses have been administered through 26,02,435sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. These include 96,18,127 HCWs who have taken the 1st dose and 66,04,549 HCWs who have taken the 2nddose, 1,43,22,390 FLWs (1stdose), 81,16,153 FLWs (2nddose), 39,26,334 beneficiaries under 18-45 age group (1stdose), 5,66,09,783 (1stdose) and 85,39,763 (2nd dose) beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 years. 5,42,42,792 1stdose beneficiaries and 1,73,18,693 2nd dose beneficiaries of more than 60 years old.

















Ten states account for 66.75% of the cumulative doses given so far in the country.

4,40,706 beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years received their first dose of COVID vaccine in the last 24 hours and cumulatively 39,26,334 across 32 States/UTs since the start of phase-3 of vaccination drive. Table below shows the cumulative vaccine doses administered to 18-44 years age group till now.

More than 20 lakh vaccination doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

As on Day-118 of the vaccination drive (13th May, 2021), 20,27,162 vaccine doses were given. Across 18,624 sessions, 10,34,304 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 9,92,858 beneficiaries received their 2nd dose of vaccine.

The graph below highlights the increase in tests being conducted in India, which stands at over 31 Crore today. The cumulative positivity rate has also marginally increased to 7.72%.







Below is a graphical representation of the Daily Positivity Rate which has slightly declined to 20.08%.

3,43,144 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours.



Ten States reported 72.37% of the new cases in last 24 hours.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 42,582. It is followed by Kerala with 39,955 while Karnataka reported 35,297 new cases.

The National Mortality Rate currently stands at 1.09%.



4,000 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

Ten States account for 72.70% of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (850). Karnataka follows with 344 daily deaths.