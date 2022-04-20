India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage near 8 crore mark

New Delhi: The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country reached, 7,91,05,163, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.

These include 90,09,353 Health Care Workers (HCW) who were administered their first dose of the vaccine, 53,43,493 HCWs who were administered their second dose, 97,37,850 Front Line Workers (FLW) who were administered the first dose, and 41,33,961 FLWs who were administered the second dose, along with 4,99,31,635 (first dose) and 9,48,871 (second dose) beneficiaries aged more than 45 years.

"In a significant development in the fight against COVID-19, the cumulative number of COVID19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 7.9 crore mark today," the Ministry said.

The Ministry said that eight States account for 60 per cent of the cumulative vaccine doses given so far. Maharashtra alone accounts for 9.72 per cent of the total doses given in the country.

Maharashtra has also distributed 65,59,094 first doses and 7,95,150 second doses of vaccine.

"A total of 1,03,558 new daily COVID cases were registered in the last 24 hours. 81.90 per cent of these new cases are from eight states- Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab," the Ministry said.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 57,074, followed by Chhattisgarh with 5,250 cases and Karnataka with 4,553 new cases.

Meanwhile, India's total active caseload has reached 7,41,830.

"It now comprises 5.89 per cent of the country's total positive cases. A net incline of 50,233 cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours," it added.

Five states, namely Maharashtra, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Kerala and Punjab cumulatively account for 75.88 per cent of the total active cases in the country. Maharashtra alone accounts for nearly 58.23 per cent of the total active caseload of the country.

The Ministry said that India's cumulative recoveries are currently at 1,16,82,136, with 52,847 new recoveries registered in the last 24 hours and the national recovery rate is 92.8 per cent.

478 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. Eight States account for 84.52% of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (222). Punjab follows with 51 daily deaths. (ANI)