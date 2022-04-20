India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 57.61 Cr

Recovery Rate (97.54%) at its highest since March 2020



34,457 New Cases reported in the last 24 hours



India's Active Caseload (3,61,340) lowest in 151 days



Active cases constitute 1.12% of total cases; lowest since March 2020



Daily Positivity Rate (2.00%) less than 3% for last 26 days

New Delhi (The Hawk): With the administration of 36,36,043 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has surpassed the cumulative figure of 57.61 Cr (57,61,17,350) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 64,01,385 sessions.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

HCWs 1st Dose 1,03,52,796 2nd Dose 81,87,062 FLWs 1st Dose 1,82,99,850 2nd Dose 1,24,76,020 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 21,37,85,511 2nd Dose 1,84,75,457 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 12,18,54,173 2nd Dose 4,80,82,007 Over 60 years 1st Dose 8,30,11,132 2nd Dose 4,15,93,342 Total 57,61,17,350

The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country.

The recovery of 36,347 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,15,97,982.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 97.54%, the highest since March 2020.

Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 Daily New Cases that is being reported for fifty-five consecutive days now.

34,457 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

High recoveries and a low number of new cases have subsided the Active Caseload to 3,61,340 which is at its lowest in 151 days. Active cases presently form only 1.12% of the country's total Positive Cases which is the lowest since March 2020.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 17,21,205 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 50.45 Cr (50,45,76,158) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate at 1.98% remains less than 3% for the last 57 days now. The Daily Positivity rate also stands at 2.00%. The daily Positivity rate has remained below 3% for the last 26 days and below 5% for 75 consecutive days now.