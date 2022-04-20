India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 43.51 Cr

Recovery Rate stands at 97.35%



New Delhi (The Hawk): India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverageexceeded 43.51 Cr yesterday. Cumulatively,43,51,96,001vaccine doses have been administered through 52,95,458sessions, as per the provisional report till 8 am today. 18,99,874vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

HCWs 1st Dose 1,02,87,343 2nd Dose 77,06,397 FLWs 1st Dose 1,78,56,000 2nd Dose 1,08,45,879 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 13,91,72,057 2nd Dose 62,18,541 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 10,09,68,508 2nd Dose 3,45,89,799 Over 60 years 1st Dose 7,35,18,799 2nd Dose 3,40,32,678 Total 43,51,96,001

The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination has commenced from 21st June, 2021. The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country.

Out of the people infected since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,05,79,106people have already recovered from COVID-19 and35,968patients have recovered in the last 24 hours. This constitutes an overall recovery rate of 97.35%.

India has reported 39,361daily new cases in the last 24 hours.

Less than 50,000 Daily New Cases have been reported since twenty-nine continuous days. This is a result of sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs.

India’s Active Caseload today stands at 4,11,189and active cases now constitute1.31% of the country's total Positive Cases.

With substantially ramped up testing capacity across the country, a total of 11,54,444tests were conducted in the last 24 hours in the country. Cumulatively, India has conducted over 45.74 crore (45,74,44,011) tests so far.

While on one side testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate is currently at 2.31% and the Daily Positivity rate stands at 3.41% today. Daily Positivity rate has remained below 5%for 49 consecutive days now.