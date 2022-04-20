India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 41.54 Cr

Recovery Rate increases to 97.36%



42,015 Daily New Cases reported in last 24 hours



India's Active Caseload (4,07,170) presently constitutes 1.30% of total cases



Daily Positivity Rate (2.27%) less than 3% for 30 consecutive days

New Delhi (The Hawk): India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 41.54 crores. Cumulatively, 41,54,72,455 vaccine doses have been administered through 51,36,590 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. 34,25,446 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination has commenced from 21st June, 2021. The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country.

Out of the people infected since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,03,90,687 people have already recovered from COVID-19 and 36,977 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours. This constitutes an overall recovery rate of 97.36%, which is showing a sustained increasing trend.

India has reported 42,015 daily new cases in the last 24 hours.

Less than 50,000 Daily New Cases have been reported since twenty-four continuous days. This is a result of sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs.

India’s Active Caseload today stands at 4,07,170 and active cases now constitute 1.30% of the country's total Positive Cases.

With substantially ramped up testing capacity across the country, a total of 18,52,140 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours in the country. Cumulatively, India has conducted over 44.91 crore (44,91,93,273) tests so far.

While on one side testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, weekly Positivity Rate is currently at 2.09% and the Daily Positivity rate stands at 2.27% today. Daily Positivity rate has remained less than 3% for 30 consecutive days, and has remained below 5% for 44 consecutive days now.