India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage crossed 59 Cr landmark

More than 61 Lakh doses administered in the last 24 hours



Recovery Rate currently at 97.67%



37,593 New Cases reported in the last 24 hours



India's Active Caseload (3,22,327) is 0.99% of Total Cases



Daily Positivity Rate (2.10%) less than 3% for last 30 days

New Delhi (The Hawk): India’s cumulative vaccination coverage has crossed the 59 Crore landmark yesterday. With the administration of 61,90,930 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has surpassed the cumulative figure of 59.55 Cr (59,55,04,593) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 65,52,748 sessions.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 8 am today include:

HCWs 1st Dose 1,03,54,325 2nd Dose 82,50,871 FLWs 1st Dose 1,83,09,553 2nd Dose 1,27,11,166 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 22,37,85,210 2nd Dose 2,11,94,373 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 12,43,11,158 2nd Dose 4,99,65,293 Over 60 years 1st Dose 8,40,42,537 2nd Dose 4,25,80,107 Total 59,55,04,593

The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country.

The recovery of 34,169 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,17,54,281.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 97.67%.

Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 Daily New Cases that is being reported for 59 consecutive days now.

37,593 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The Active Caseload is presently 3,22,327. At 0.99%, Active cases presently form less than 1% of the country's total Positive Cases.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 17,92,755 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 51.11 Cr (51,11,84,547) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate at 1.92% remains less than 3% for the last 61 days now. The Daily Positivity rate stands at 2.10%. The daily Positivity rate has remained below 3% for the last 30 days and below 5% for 79 consecutive days now.