India's crosses a major landmark with more than 15 Crore Cumulative Vaccination Coverage

More than 21 Lakh doses administered in the last 24 hours

Over 2.69 Lakh Recoveries in the last 24 hours

Case Fatality Rate further Declines to 1.11%

Six States/UTs report No Death in the last 24 hours

New Delhi (The Hawk): India has crossed a significant landmark in its fight against COVID19 pandemic today. The cumulative number of COVID19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 15 Cr. Cumulatively, 15,00,20,648 vaccine doses have been administered through 22,07,065 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. These include 93,67,520 HCWs who have taken the 1st dose and 61,47,918 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 1,23,19,903 FLWs (1stdose), 66,12,789 FLWs (2nddose), 5,14,99,834 1st dose beneficiaries and 98,92,380 2nd dose beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 5,10,24,886 (1st dose) and 31,55,418 (2nd dose) beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 years.

More than 21 lakh vaccination doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

As on Day-103 of the vaccination drive (28th April, 2021), 21,93,281 vaccine doses were given. 12,82,135 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 20,944 sessions for 1st dose and 9,11,146 beneficiaries received 2nd dose of vaccine.

India's cumulative recoveries stand at 1,50,86,878 today. The National Recovery Rate is 82.10%.

2,69,507 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours.

Ten states account for 78.07% of the new recoveries.

3,79,257 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours.

Ten States including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan report 72.20% of the new cases.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 63,309. It is followed by Karnataka with 39,047 while Kerala reported 35,013 new cases.

India's total Active Caseload has reached 30,84,814. It now comprises 16.79% of the country's total Positive Cases. A net incline of 1,06,105 cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours.

Eleven statescumulatively account for 78.26% of India's total Active Cases.

The National Mortality Rate has been falling and currently stands at 1.11%.

3,645 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

Ten States account for 78.71% of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (1,035). Delhi follows with 368 daily deaths.







Six States/UTs have not reported any COVID19 deaths in the last 24 hours. These are D&D & D&N, Ladakh (UT), Lakshadweep, Mizoram, Tripura and Arunachal Pradesh.

