India's Covid vax tally over 9 cr with around 30 lakh new jabs

New Delhi: India's cumulative vaccination coverage has crossed nine crore with nearly 30 lakh people vaccinated in the last 24 hours, the Centre's daily Covid bulletin on Thursday said.

Globally, India leads with an average of more than 34 lakh doses administered per day. According to the bulletin, cumulatively, 9,01,98,673 vaccine doses have been administered through 13,77,304 sessions.

"These include 89,68,151 health care workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 54,18,084 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 97,67,538 Front Line Workers (FLWs) first dose, 44,11,609 FLWs second dose, 3,63,32,851 first dose beneficiaries and 11,39,291 second dose beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 2,36,94,487 (first dose) and 4,66,662 (second dose) beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 years," it said.

The bulletin said that eight states account for 60 per cent of the total doses given so far in the country.

"As on Day 82 of the vaccination drive (April 7), 29,79,292 vaccine doses were given. Out of which 26,90,031 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 38,760 sessions for first dose and 2,89,261 beneficiaries received second dose of vaccine. In terms of the number of daily doses administered globally, India stands at the top with an average of 34,30,502 doses administered per day," it said.

