India's COVID-19 testing crosses 3 crore mark: Health Ministry

"Focussing on timely and aggressive testing, India has exceeded 3 crore tests. Enhanced and timely testing is not only keeping the positivity rate low but also the fatality rate low," Union Health Ministry tweeted.

"Aggressive testing leads to early identification and isolation of COVID-19 positive cases. This coupled with efficient clinical treatment brings the fatality rate down," it added.

"3,00,41,400 samples tested up to August 16 for COVID19. Of these, 7,31,697 samples were tested yesterday (Sunday)," said ICMR.

On Sunday, the Union Health Ministry had said that India's recovery rate reached nearly 72 per cent. (ANI)