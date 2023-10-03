India’s Consulate General In New York Celebrates Gandhi Jayanti In Collaboration With Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan

New York (US): India’s Consulate General in New York on Monday celebrated Gandhi Jayanti and the International Day of Non-violence in Manhattan in collaboration with Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan.

The Consul General urged the gathering to bring more of Bapu’s life and legacy into their daily existence. He talked about the Swachh Bharat campaign and its Gandhian inspiration.

“Consulate in collaboration with Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan marked Gandhi Jayanti and International Day of Non-violence in Manhattan, New York. The Consul General urged the gathering to bring more of Bapu’s life and legacy into their daily existence. He talked about the Swachh Bharat campaign and its Gandhian inspiration. The Mahatma’s ideas on social harmony and respect for the environment are critical for building a better tomorrow,” as per the Consulate General in New York’s official handle on ‘X’ formerly Twitter.

Meanwhile, the Indian Ambassador to Russia Pavan Kapoor on Monday offered floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and emphasized the relevance of the Father of the Nation and his message on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

Furthermore, there was a quiz about Mahatma Gandhi's life, and children from the Embassy of India School and Jawaharlal Nehru Cultural Center in Moscow, Russia, sang some of Bapu's favourite bhajans.

“On #GandhiJayanti, @AmbKapoor paid floral tributes and highlighted the pertinence of #MahatmaGandhi and his message today. There was a quiz on the life of the #Mahatma, and some of Bapu's favourite bhajans were sung by children from the Embassy of India School & @iccr_moscow,” as per the Indian Embassy in Russia’s official handle on ‘X’ formerly Twitter.

The Chief Justice of India Dhananjaya Yeshwant Chandrachud and Indian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Vikram Doraiswami also paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at his statue installed at the centre of Tavistock Square in London, UK. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Delhi's Rajghat.

In a post shared on X, PM Modi stated Mahatma Gandhi's impact is global and his "timeless teachings will continue to illuminate our path."

PM Modi on X posted, "I bow to Mahatma Gandhi on the special occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. His timeless teachings continue to illuminate our path. Mahatma Gandhi's impact is global, motivating the entire humankind to further the spirit of unity and compassion. May we always work towards fulfilling his dreams. May his thoughts enable every youngster to be the agent of change he dreamt of, fostering unity and harmony all over." —ANI