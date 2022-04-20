India's Chandrayaan-2 Evokes Global Interest: Sivan

Chennai: India''s first moon landing mission ''Chandrayaan-2'' is being watched with keen interest globally, said K. Sivan, Chairman of Indian Space Research Organisaton (ISRO).

Speaking to reporters here Sivan said the Chandrayaan-2 mission is an important mission at a global level.

He said, the landing operations for moon lander Vikram will begin at about 1.40 a.m. on September 7 and the landing will happen at 1.55 a.m. at Moon''s South Pole.

He also said ISRO has plans for Chandrayaan-3 also, the third moon mission.

According to him, the Indian space agency does not differentiate between men and women and only talent gets the recognition and opportunity.

Incidentally, the Chandrayaan-2 mission Project Director is a female M. Vanitha.