India's Best Selling Car Maruti Suzuki Alto Completes 20 Years, 40 Lakh Units Sold Till Date

New Delhi: Automobile major Maruti Suzuki's best selling hatchback Alto has completed 20 years with a cumulative sales figure of 40 lakh units. The hatchback, launched in 2000, crossed the 40 lakh sales figure in August 2020.

"The unparalleled mass acceptance of Alto has helped it emerge as the largest selling model in the highly competitive passenger car segment every year since the past 16 years.

"We've seen that nearly 76 per cent of Alto customers have selected it as their first car in 2019-20 which has further increased to 84 per cent for the current year," said Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India.

The hatchback has undergone multiple changes and upgrades in the last 2 decades. Currently, it sports contemporary feature such as touchscreen 'SmartPlay' infotainment system, ABS with EBD, dual tone interiors, dual airbags amongst others.

In FY19-20, 59 per cent of Alto sales came from upcountry markets which have increased to 62 per cent for the current year.

At present, Alto is India's first BS6 compliant entry-level car. It has a certified fuel efficiency of 22.05 km per litre for petrol and 31.56 km per kg for CNG.

