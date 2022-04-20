India's Active Caseload slides down to 22,28,724; decrease by 1,14,428 in last 24 hours

At 1.73 Lakh Cases, Daily New Cases are lowest in last 45 days

Less than 2 lakh Daily New Cases since last two days



Daily Recoveries continue to outnumber the Daily New Cases for 16th consecutive day



Recovery Rate further increases to 90.80%



Daily Positivity Rate at 8.36%; less than 10% for 5 consecutive days



Testing capacity substantially ramped up- 34.1 cr tests total conducted so far



New Delhi (The Hawk): India's Active Caseload has reduced to 22,28,724 today. Active Cases have decreased since the last peak on 10th May 2021.



A net decline of 1,14,428 is witnessed in the last 24 hours and active cases are now only 8.04% of the country's total Positive Cases.

https://static.pib.gov.in/WriteReadData/userfiles/image/image0012N41.jpg

As part of continued decline in the daily new cases, the country has recorded less than 3 lakh Daily New Cases for thirteen consecutive days now. Less than 2 lakh daily new cases are being reported since the last two days. 1,73,790 Daily New Cases were registered in the last 24 hours.

https://static.pib.gov.in/WriteReadData/userfiles/image/image0022SIH.jpg

India's Daily Recoveries continue to outnumber the Daily New Cases for the 16th consecutive day. 2,84,601 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours.

1,10,811 more recoveries during the last 24 hours as compared to the daily new cases.

https://static.pib.gov.in/WriteReadData/userfiles/image/image0030KT2.jpg

Out of the people infected since beginning of the pandemic 2,51,78,011 people have already recovered from COVID-19 & 2,84,601 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours. This constitutes an overall recovery rate of 90.80%.

https://static.pib.gov.in/WriteReadData/userfiles/image/image004S1NJ.jpg

A total of 20,80,048 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours in the country and cumulatively India has conducted 34.11 crore tests so far.

While on one side testing has been enhanced across the country, a continued decline in weekly case positivity is noticed. Weekly Positivity Rate is currently at 9.84% while the Daily Positivity rate has reduced and is at 8.36% today. It has remained less than 10% for 5 consecutive days now.

https://static.pib.gov.in/WriteReadData/userfiles/image/image005CYV0.jpg

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has exceeded 20.89 Cr today under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive. India is the second country after the US to achieve the vaccination landmark of 20 Crore.

A total of 20,89,02,445 vaccine doses have been administered through 29,72,971 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today.