India's active caseload decreased to 36,73,802 on Saturday

New Delhi: India's total active caseload has decreased to 36,73,802 on Saturday that comprises 15.07 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

A net decline of 31,091 cases was recorded in the active caseload in the last 24 hours.

The report comes when India on Saturday cumulatively registered 2,43,72,907 Covid infected cases across the country, including 36,73,802 active cases and 2,66,207 deaths.



Union Health Ministry's latest report reveals that 11 states cumulatively account for 77.26 per cent of India's total active cases with maximum report coming from Karnataka (5,98,625), Maharashtra (5,21,683), Kerala (4,42,550), Rajasthan (2,12,753), Andhra Pradesh (2,03,787), Tamil Nadu (1,95,339), Uttar Pradesh (1,93,815), Tamil Nadu (1,95,339), Uttar Pradesh (1,93,815), West Bengal (1,31,792), Gujarat (1,17,373), Chhattisgarh (1,15,964) and Madhya Pradesh (1,04,444).

In the last 24 hours, Maharashtra recorded decline of 14,021 active cases, Uttar Pradesh (10,843), Bihar (6,714), Delhi (5,923), Gujarat (5,474), Haryana (4,133), Madhya Pradesh (3,672), Chhattisgarh (3,486), Jharkhand (3,412) and Telangana (2,085).

However, seven states registered increase in the active cases in the last 24 hours. Of these states, Tamil Nadu is on top with maximum of 11,567 cases, Karnataka (5,527), Kerala (3,282), Odisha (3,039), Andhra Pradesh (2,745), West Bengal (1,579) and Uttarakhand (1,075).

—IANS