India's 1st Wine In A Can

New Delhi: The canned wine market is worth US$70 million in the United States which is up by 70 percent in 2018, according to Nielsen data. The report also states it has increased by 125 percent in the UK and is now worth over £3.6 million. Sula Vineyards one of India''s biggest winery launches India''s First Wine in a can called Dia Sparkler, making it the first player in India in this segment.

Dia is a great wine for sun kissed holidays by the beach, or reading a book as the marmalade skies turn to hues of silver or for that oh not so competitive game night or a family binge session on your favourite OTT platform. It will be available in 2 flavours, Dia Red Sparkler and the Dia White Sparkler can, staying true to its ethos of innovation and many firsts.

Low in alcohol at 8 percent ABV in line with strong beer, both variants - red and white are perfect for any hour of the day! It is meant to pair up for every occasion, be it house parties, pool parties or a day at the beach! Introduced at a time where ''on the go'' is the need of the hour to match our fast paced lives, the concept of wine in a can is blooming globally. Nielsen reports off premise canned wine sales for the 52-week period ending June 15, 2019, has risen 69 percent from the previous year, totalling $79.3 million in sales so far in the US.

Rajeev Samant, Founder & CEO, Sula Vineyards says, "At Sula, we are always on the lookout to bring new experiences to our customers. We are thrilled to bring the iconic Dia in a brand new avatar! It is India''s first wine sparkler in a can. Not just convenience, this drink promises all things light, bubbly and refreshing." With an MRP Rs. 180 for a 330ml can, this convenient drink is surely meant to give the right bang for the buck!

