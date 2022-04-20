India''s Vishnu wins bronze in online shooting event

New Delhi: India''s Visnu Shivaraj Pandian won the bronze medal and became richer by USD 500 at the ''Champion of Champions'' online event of the President of Indonesia Open Tournament on Sunday.



Visnu had a shaky start with identical 10.1s but bounced back with some good shots. He was placed fifth after the first 10 shots and even took the lead after the 14th and 16th shots.

It was a neck-and-neck fight between Jasmine, Keum and Visnu before the Indian teenager got eliminated after the 22nd shot following scores of 10.3 and 10.4 off his final shots.

The 16-year-old Visnu, who trains under the guidance of former India shooter Shimon Sharif, was the only Indian to make the cut for the USD 4,500 prize money event after registering the best qualification score of 629.7 in men''s 10m air rifle on Thursday.

Visnu held his ground in the final which boasted of stalwarts like World No.6 Jung Eun Hea, World Cup bronze medallist Keum Jihyeon, Olympian Cheon Min Ho, who won two gold at the World Cups in 2004, and World No.18 Nam Tae Yun, all from Korea, Olympian and World Cup bronze medallist Jasmine Ser among others.

Singapore''s Jasmine won the gold with a score of 249.8 followed by Keum 0.1 points behind.

Last month, Visnu had outgunned big names like Austria''s Olympic quota winner Martin Strempfl and Etienne Germond of France to win gold in 10m air rifle at the 5th edition of the International Online Shooting Championship.

—PTI



