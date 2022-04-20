Independent MLA From U'khand Joins BJP

Independent MLA Pritam Singh Panwar from Dhanolti in Uttarakhand joined the BJP on Wednesday.Panwar joined the party in New Delhi in the presence of Union Minister Smriti Irani, Rajya Sabha MP from Uttarakhand Anil Baluni and Pradesh BJP president Madan Kaushik, party sources here said.He had won the assembly seat in 2017 as an independent candidate.A two-time MLA, Panwar''s joining the BJP assumes significance considering the proximity of 2022 assembly polls. —PTI