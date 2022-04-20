Independent Candidate Accused Of Distributing Cash For Votes

Hamirpur: An independent candidate Sanjay Kumar Sahu has been accused of distributing money to get votes in the Lok Sabha elections. A video has come up before the administration here in which people can be seen leaving the leader's office with cash.

Based on the video, Ajit Paresh, Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) has issued a notice to Sahu and asked him to reply in one day.

Talking to ANI here, Paresh said: "Based on the video, we have issued a notice to the Independent Candidate Sanjay Kumar Sahu and asked him to reply in a day's time." "We have asked Flying squad teams to investigate the matter. If found guilty, then actions will be taken as per the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).