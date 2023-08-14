Independence Day celebrations: Over 10,000 police personnel deployed in and around Red Fort

New Delhi (The Hawk): Delhi has been wrapped in a security blanket for Tuesday's 77th Independence Day celebrations, with more than 10,000 personnel manning the area in and around the Red Fort from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation, police said. Around 1,000 cameras with facial recognition and video analytic systems have been installed in and around the Mughal-era fort and at other strategic locations to ensure security and monitor VVIP movements, the police said on Tuesday.



Suman Nalwa, the Delhi Police spokesperson, said, "The entire Delhi Police is on alert. Elaborate security arrangements have been made, the exercise for which started around three-four months ago. Anti-terror activities are also being done to check the areas in the districts near the venue. Tenant verification drives are also being carried out with RWA (residents' welfare associations) and MWA (market welfare associations) members."



Giving details of the technology being used to ensure security, Nalwa said, "AI-based facial recognition CCTV cameras have been installed. Anti-drone technology is also being used for security."





"Adequate traffic arrangements have been put in place. The traffic police has also issued an advisory. We urge the people to follow the advisory. The borders (of Delhi) will be closed for heavy vehicles from Monday night and others entering the city will be checked. We are keeping a strict vigil on social media as well," the Delhi Police spokesperson said.



The Gyan Path in front of Red Fort will be decked with flowers and G20 signages. However, there will be no major decorations on the fort's rampart from where the prime minister addresses the nation.



The government has invited around 1,800 special guests from across the country to attend the programme. Seventy-five couples from each state and Union Territory, in their traditional attire, have been invited to witness the ceremony. Sarpanches of vibrant villages, nurses, fisherfolk and labourers engaged in the construction of the Central Vista project are also among the special invitees.



"This year, more than 20,000 officials and civilians will take part in the Independence Day celebrations. Gyan Path is being decorated with flowers and G20 signages," a police officer said.



Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) HGS Dhaliwal said all units are doing their jobs for the celebrations.



"All the checks are being implemented with related agencies. It is a big arrangement and all the units are doing their jobs. The G20 summit is in three weeks, due to which there is more sensitivity. We had seen that a week before the Republic Day celebration, anti-national and Khalistan-related graffiti appeared on walls in areas of west Delhi. Two people were arrested in this connection," Dhaliwal said.



Keeping in mind the recent violence in Haryana's Nuh and adjoining areas, strict vigil is being ensured, the police said.



Sharing details of the security arrangements, Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Dependra Pathak said, "Independence Day will be celebrated with full enthusiasm this year with no COVID-19 restrictions in place. Therefore, robust deployment of police will be ensured."



"We will also coordinate and share real-time information with other agencies. The Delhi Police will also use technology for security. We are on our toes and conducting rehearsals," Pathak said.



Following convention, anti-drone systems have been installed at Red Fort. All anti-terror measures have been initiated, including the installation of air defence guns. Snipers, elite SWAT commandos and sharpshooters will be positioned at strategic locations for the security of the prime minister and other VVIP guests.



The forces continue to remain on high alert to thwart any untoward incident. The police have intensified patrolling and deployed extra pickets at vital installations based on intelligence inputs from central agencies, a senior officer said.



Thorough checking is being carried out at the borders and the police have warned of strict action against anyone trying to disrupt law and order in the national capital.



The areas surrounding the Red Fort have been demarcated as a "no kite flying zone" till the completion of the programme.



The police will deploy 153 kite catchers at strategic locations to intercept kites, they said. Residents of areas near Red Fort have been asked not to fly kites till the event is over.



A kite had landed just below the podium during Modi's Independence Day address in 2017. The prime minister had, however, continued with his speech.



"The Delhi Police has also intensified patrolling and anti-sabotage checks. Hotels, guest houses, parking lots and restaurants are being checked and verification of tenants and servants is being carried out. Meetings are also being held with RWA and MWA members," Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.



The police on Thursday imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC in areas such as Rajghat, ITO and Red Fort.



It has also prohibited the flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms such as paragliders, paramotors, hang gliders, unmanned aerial vehicles, microlight aircraft, remotely-piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small-size powered aircraft, quadcopters or para-jumping from aircraft over the jurisdiction of the National Capital Territory of Delhi up to August 16. —IANS