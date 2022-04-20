Indefatigable Modi Easily To Reach $5 Tn Economy In 2024

New Delhi: 2024 in 2020 ! If pragmatically optimistic, fully India-focussed, India-loving Nationalist-to-the- core Narendra Modi has his way really, he''ll turn 2020 into 2024 and make India $5 Tn now itself what now is widely dismissed as utter bunkum, fibe, cheap joke (on the part of Modi), laughable, guffawing for many including hi-fi privileged countrymen who themselves have been wrongly exploiting the country since decades and are still willing to do so if Modi would not put a spanner on their country-breaking modus operandi only for their individual benefits, profits, riches... For them, $ 5 Tn Economy of India is simply trash, unimaginable, grandiloquent and nothing more. Mere talks and not a wee bit more is what they unabashedly blabber (over goblets full of gold-coloured Champagne in 7/8-Star Clubs).

Its not of course so in any way, not even remotely, with Modi. He, according to most reliable sources around him, os already enervating, self-abnegating day-in-n-day-out devising India-centric realistic ways to make India the $5 Tn Economy much before 2024 itself. Those select few in know of his focussed determination, concentration (reminiscent of dhyana), adamance (during achieving his India-benefitting goal/s), 100% effort confidently claim He easily would turn India into a $ 5 Tn economy before 2024 itself. It then will be evident about his achieving "impossible" for, by, of India. in the truest spirit of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai".

Yes, entire strategy for achieving $ 5 Tn Economy=India is "top secret" now but this selectively said in close quarters around Modi-aides that Modi has decided to achieve his target with the "24 x 7 x 365 assistance" of the "recently recruited new Civil Servants (they are committed to Modi's style of 24-hour working) + some Senior proven Civil Servants + most competent private sector personalities desperately yearning to prove their worth for the country's progress (matching America and more) cum benevolence but did not get a chance in the Government earlier due to indifference of the 'seniors' for obvious reasons are now actively assisting Modi in achieving $ 5 Tn Economy that will be India much before 2024 itself.

The exact strategy to be used in it os not known in any way in any form. Its kept as a closely guarded secret, a rarest of rare trait with Modi but presently he is helpless as he does not want his "project" to be leaked in any way/

Therefore it is the most closely guarded secret perhaps more secretive than nuclear ones.

Reports are Modi himself is tight lipped when with his PC confined $5 Tn Economy That is India. Its as if he is himself unaware of its strategies, schemes, plans, blue prints, top priority 'do's-n-'donot's while en route to $ 5 Tn Economy that is India without a slightest ruffle of any kind and from there, India will go up the crescendo without any interruption of any kind.

Otherwise Omniscient, omnipotent, ubiquitous "Backroom-specialising", "War Room confined" PMO insiders, even they are also not at all aware in any way about ModiJee's "mind" on $ 5 Tn Economy that will be India "very soon" surprising all and sundry --- Oops ! --- no sundry as they anyway expect this and lots more from Modi and his "Magic Kamaal-ka-Hat".

Modi expectedly remains unruffled as visible in him in his sojourn in Paeliament and its ongoing current session. He is cool, composed, comfortable with all as in other days but his mind is working on $5 Tn Economy Come Alive Before 2024 itself.

Modi reportedly remains unperturbed by such slickings...He is hellbent on proving that "impossible can be achieved with right application of 100% foolproof skill, efforts, application/s, manipulation/s + judicious application/s of Chanakya-Sutra(s), (Sri Madbhagawat) Gita, Upanishad, Ved(a)... QED.

NB: To be compared in 2024 or before when $ 5 Tn Economy, that will be India.