Ind-Pak cricket fans supporting cross border teams: Zuckerberg

New Delhi:�Many Pakistani cricket fans on Facebook have expressed support to Indian team during ongoing T20 world cup cricket tournament and Indians too are supporting the Pakistan cricket team, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said today. "Fans around the world are going to facebook.com/profilepicframes and using a profile frame to show support to their favourite teams. But fans from India and Pakistan are doing something different. Hundreds of thousands of Indian cricket fans are putting the Pakistani frame around their picture. And Pakistani fans are doing the same thing -- showing support for India. They're using the hashtag #ProfilesForPeace," Zuckerberg said on his Facebook post. The post was liked by over 1.2 lakh Facebook users, shared by over 10,000 people and over 6,600 comments were made on it. The development comes in midst of statement made by Pakistan cricket team captain Shahid Afridi his team is "loved more in India" than in Pakistan and has never felt any security threat in the country. Afridi has been criticised for the statement made on Sunday with former captain Javed Miandad calling it shameful. The flamboyant all-rounder has also been issued a legal notice in Lahore for his comment. Under attack in Pakistan for his statement, Afridi clarified that he did not intend to demean his nation and was merely trying to give a "positive message" by showing respect to the fans here. Zuckerberg said that when Facebook designed the profile frames feature, it just wanted to help people show support for their favourite teams or a cause they believe in. "But this story shows that the more connected we are, the more we realise that what unites us is more important than what divides us," Zuckerberg said. Facebook user showed mix reaction on the post of Facebook CEO with some inclined towards call for peace while other debated disputes between the two countries. A verified Facebook user displaying Pakistan address, Rehan Allahwala posted, "If 1 million Pakistani know 10 million Indians on Facebook and vs versa, the border will become less relevant, I hope Peace, Love & Face-book can achieve that." Facebook user displaying India address, Saurabh Shukla commented, "Why do we fight when we can make peace and stay happy? Would love to see Pak & India get rid of terrorism and rise together." India and Pakistan are scheduled to play match against each other in this tournament on March 19.