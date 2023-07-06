    Menu
    Incumbent on host govts to provide security: India over threats to its diplomats by Khalistani groups in Canada, few other countries

    Nidhi Khurana
    July6/ 2023
    New Delhi: India sent a message on Thursday to countries like Canada, Australia, the United States, and the United Kingdom where pro-Khalistan groups issued posters with threats against senior Indian diplomats, saying that space should not be given to those advocating violence or legitimising terrorism in the name of freedom of expression.

    New Delhi has raised the issue with the relevant countries, as stated by MEA spokeswoman Arindam Bagchi. The safety of Indian diplomats and the security of Indian embassies is of the utmost importance to the administration.

    On July 2, Khalistani activists in San Francisco made an attempt to torch the Indian embassy.—Inputs from Agencies

