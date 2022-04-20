Incredible video shows clever cat Kido guessing correctly EVERY TIME while playing cups with owner

There's no flies on this feline as he proves to be the master at the cups game. The aim of the game is simple - an object is placed under a cup, and then that is rotated around with others at speed, and you have to guess where the object has ended up. And for Kido the cat, who lives in the U.S, this is one past-time he excels at. First up is a three cup challenge. A small bell is placed in the cup to the cat's far right, and then owner Moon Li swaps it at speed with another two. It's clear to see the cat has kept his eyes on the correct cup, and with a flash of his paw, he correctly identifies that the bell is in the middle cup. Another quick shuffle of the cups and once again Kido finds the bell - which is again in the middle cup. <div class='hide inside-post-ad-before-before' id='inside_post_content_ad_1_before_before'></div><div class='hide inside-post-ad-before' id='inside_post_content_ad_1_before'></div><div class='hide inside-post-ad ads_common_inside_post' id='inside_post_content_ad_1'></div><div class='hide inside-post-ad-after' id='inside_post_content_ad_1_after'></div> Then it's time to make things a bit harder. Alright, let's try four,' Li says for the camera. Moving the four cups now at speed, Li stops, and for a minute it appears the white cat is somewhat perplexed. But it proves to be just a tease, and once again extending his paw out, the cup to the cat's extreme right is identified as containing the bell. 'Oh you're so smart,' concludes Li. The video was posted by the owner YouTube, who writes: 'The main purpose of sharing this video is not to show how smart Kido is, but to share my joy of knowing that Kido was willing to play shell game with me and he got it right, regardless of how he did it. If you are a pet owner, you know how hard it is to get them to do something, especially on the first time (without previous training). 'So I am proud of him regardless what harsh comments you may provide.' The cute kitty also has his own Facebook page, which has amassed almost 16,0000 likes, showing that people really have taken Kido to their hearts. Li rescued Kido from an animal shelter, writing that he was on a 'kill list' and that he had been 'abandoned twice in the first six months of his life.' However users online have discussed whether the cat does in fact follow the cup containing the bell with his eyes, or whether he is simply alerted to the sound when it comes to rest. �JOHN HUTCHINSON, Mail Online