Increased Security Precautions Implemented in Ayodhya Prior, to Ram Lallas Pran Pratishtha Ceremony

With the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla just days away, Ayodhya is abuzz with preparations. The Uttar Pradesh police, in collaboration with the Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Trust, has implemented robust security measures, including land, water, and air patrols. Prime Minister Modi is set to perform the rituals on the intricately crafted idol by Mysuru sculptor Arun Yogiraj.

Ayodhya: As the city of Ayodhya eagerly awaits the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla scheduled for January 22nd security measures have been significantly enhanced in preparation, for the event, which is expected to attract around 8,000 VIP guests.





The Uttar Pradesh police force, responsible for ensuring security in Ayodhya has already arrived in the city. Is actively patrolling all three domains. Land, water and air. Piyush Mordia, Additional Director General (ADG) of Lucknow Zone highlighted that stringent security measures are in place. Patrols are being conducted on the Saryu River using boats while drones are being utilized for surveillance.





"Our police force is fully prepared for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya. We hold briefings to ensure coordination, among officers. Drones have been strategically deployed across the district to conduct surveillance while boats patrol the Saryu River " explained ADG Mordia.

The Pran Pratishtha ceremony is scheduled for January 22nd. Will witness Prime Minister Modi performing rituals on the crafted idol of Ram Lalla. The idol has been created by sculptor Arun Yogiraj from Mysuru. It now rests inside the temples sanctum sanctorum.





ADG Mordia clarified that only invited guests possessing QR coded invitation cards issued by the Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust will be granted entry to attend the ceremony.



People who want to see the darshan of Ram Lalla will be granted entry the day after the temple is inaugurated.





Providing details, about traffic arrangements ADG Mordia assured, "We have made all preparations for parking lots and have deployed personnel accordingly. Signage boards have been put up along the routes to ensure movement, for visitors."





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the 'Pran Pratishtha' rituals, accompanied by a team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit who will oversee the rituals. This auspicious event has attracted celebrities and notable individuals who have received invitations to participate.