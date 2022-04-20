Incompetent people handling economy: Chidambaram in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi: Former finance minister P Chidambaram on Monday tore into the Modi government's handling of the economy, saying it is close to collapse and was being attended by "very incompetent doctors".

Initiating the debate on the Union Budget for 2020-21 in Rajya Sabha, he said rising unemployment and falling consumption was making India poorer.

The economy, he said, is facing demand constraints and is investment-starved. The economy is facing fall in consumption and rising unemployment.

"Fear and uncertainty prevails in the country," he added.

He said the chief economic advisor to the BJP government for four years, Arvind Subramanian, has stated that the economy is in the ICU. But "I would say the patient has been kept out of the ICU and incompetent doctors are seeing the patient," Chidambaram said.

"It is dangerous to have a patient out of the ICU and being attended to by incompetent doctors. What is the point standing around and chanting slogan 'Sab ka saath, sab ka vishwas'," he said, adding that every competent doctor the Modi government could ever identify had left the country. He said a list of such people included former RBI governor Raghurman Rajan, former CEA Arvind Subramanian, former RBI governor Urjit Patel and former NITI Aayog vice chairman Arvind Panagariya.

"Who are your doctors, I want to know," he said, adding that the government considered the Congress as untouchable and didn't think of any good about the rest of the opposition and so didn't consult them.

Chidambaram claimed that instead of putting money in the hands of people, the Modi government "put money in the hands of 200 corporates" by way of corporate tax.

He said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her 160-minute budget speech did not talk of the economy and its management.

"You are living in echo chambers. You want to hear your own voice," he said.

Listing problems with the Modi government, Chidambaram said it refused to admit its mistakes, lived in denial and had predispositions.

The demonetisation of old 1,000- and 500-rupee notes as well as hurried implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) are "monumental blunders" that ruined the economy, he said, adding that the Modi government is predisposed to protectionism, a 'strong' rupee and is against bilateral and multilateral agreements.

He wondered on the narrative Sitharaman was trying to give after reading out the budget speech. Her budget neither made any reference to the Economic Survey nor picked up a single idea from it, he said.

Chidambaram, who is credited with presenting a 'dream budget' more than two decades back, said the GDP growth had declined for six consecutive quarters, agriculture is growing by just 2 per cent, while consumer price inflation had risen from 1.9 per cent in January 2019 to 7.4 per cent in a matter of 11 months.

Also, food inflation is at 12.2 per cent. Bank credit is growing 8 per cent with non-food credit rising by 7-8 per cent and credit to industry by just 2.7 per cent. Credit to agriculture had declined from 18.3 per cent to 5.3 per cent and that for MSMEs from 6.7 per cent to 1.6 per cent, he said.

Overall industrial index showed just 0.6 per cent growth.

"Every major industry is either near zero or in negative zone," he said, adding that thermal power plants are operating at just 55 per cent of the capacity as factories had either closed or were on the verge of closure.

"That gives you a good picture of the state of economy. You don't require MRI," he said. "You are in management for six years. How long can you blame previous managers?"

He charged the government with burying unfavourable reports such as the labour survey that put unemployment at 45-year high of 6.1 per cent at end of 2017-18.

Drilling holes in Budget numbers, he said the 2019-20 budget projected a nominal GDP growth of 12 per cent but ended with just 8.5 per cent. Fiscal deficit was targeted to be shrunk to 3.3 per cent of the GDP but ended by at 3.8 per cent and in the next fiscal it is being targeted at 3.5 per cent. PTI