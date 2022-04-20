Income Tax searches continue at KWAN Talent Management Agency in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Searches by the Income Tax Department at the commerce centre of KWAN Talent Management Agency in Mumbai continued for the second day.

The raids had started on Wednesday.

Earlier on Wednesday, Income Tax officials conducted raids at the properties of film director Anurag Kashyap, film producer Vikas Bahl and actor Taapsee Pannu in Mumbai, sources said.

Offices and residences of Kashyap, Bahl and Pannu were searched in the raids, sources in the Income Tax Department added. (ANI)