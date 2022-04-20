Income Tax Refunds Worth Rs 1.36 Lakh Crore Issued to 41.25 Lakh Taxpayers Till Nov 24

New Delhi: The Income Tax Department has issued refunds worth over Rs 1.36 lakh crore to over 41 lakh taxpayers so far this fiscal. This includes personal income tax (PIT) refunds amounting to Rs 36,028 crore and corporate tax refunds of over Rs 1 lakh crore during this period.

