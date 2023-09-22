Inclusion of Indian bonds in JP Morgan index to widen investor base, may boost rupee: CEA

New Delhi: On Friday, India's Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran predicted that the inclusion of Indian government bonds in JP Morgan's benchmark emerging market index from the following year would increase interest in Indian bonds among investors, which might boost the value of the rupee.

In addition, he predicted that the Indian rupee could rise in value after JP Morgan began including Indian bonds in its index.

The borrowing cost for the Indian government is expected to decrease after JP Morgan includes Indian government bonds or government securities (G-Secs) in its benchmark developing market index beginning in June 2024.—Inputs from Agencies