Inclusion Of Anti-Corruption In Health Syllabus Critical For Improving Health And Wellbeing

Jaipur (The Hawk): Anti-corruption, transparency and accountability approaches to control corruption for advancement of Universal Health Coverage. We must continue an initiative program of continuing education on corruption that must go beyond universities and healthcare sectors to empower health coverage and healthcare beneficiaries. This was stated by Mr. Ramu Damodaran (Keynote Address), Head, United Nations Academic Impact, UN Headquarters, New York, at an international dialogue on "Collaborative Academic Action for Good Health and Well-Being," which was conducted by IIHMR University. The webinar focused on possible collaborative partnerships and interventions in promoting good health and well-being. Distinguished speakers included Mr. Ramu Damodaran (Keynote Address), Dr. P. R. Sodani, President, IIHMR University, Jaipur, India, Prof. Dr. Kyriakos Kouveliotis, Provost & Chief Academic Office, Berlin School of Business & Innovation, Germany, Dr. Ganka Deniel Nyamsogoro, Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic), Mzumbe University, Tanzania, Mr. Milenko Gudik (UN) PRME, Anti-Poverty Working Group, Co-Chair, Serbia and Dr. Dev Tiwari, Professor & Ex Dean, University of Zululand, South Africa.

Mr. Ramu Damodaran (Keynote Address), Head, United Nations Academic Impact, UN Headquarters, New York, appreciated IIHMR University for selection of the topic on Collaborative Academic Action for Good Health and Well-Being which also is the most important objective of UN and said, "When you have an absence of peace, human rights and development you cannot have well-being. We have transformed ourselves given the time to go from personal attendance to going digital and thanks to technology and management that we can do so much remotely. To look at Health and Well-being, Management does not just allow us to strategize and economize scale and care but also equips us to deal with many unexpected dangers in Public Health."

Dr. PR Sodani, President said, "Good health and well-being has been observed as a challenge due to COVID-19. During this phase, it was important that academia must come forward to discuss the health and well-being aspects all around the world. We are delighted by the presence of Mr. Ramu Damodaran as the keynote speaker, Head, United Nations Academic Impact, UN Headquarters, New York. IIHMR University has been promoting the Public Health environment in the country. We were delighted to host this international event as it primarily focused on how to collaborate with academic institutions for the sole purpose of health and well-being."

Dr. Kyriakos Kouveliotis, Provost & Chief Academic Office, Berlin School of Business & Innovation, Germany spoke on Effective ways of knowledge transfer globally and said, "Education has transformed globally due to technology. The contemporary Healthcare Management Education must be more student-centric, must move from being passive learning to active and collaborative learning."

Prof Vinitha Guptan, Vice Chancellor Saito University College, Malaysia, speaking on how Integrating healthcare management at the undergraduate level said, "To make a significant change in healthcare we must make a change in education. For undergraduate students, there must be an implementation of Healthcare education as a co-curriculum. Education can be student-centric only when we focus on their well-being."

Mr. Milenko Gudik (UN) PRME, Anti-Poverty Working Group, Co-Chair, Serbia speaking on Capacity Building initiatives said, "We cannot create capacitors over time and must utilise our already existing resources to train them (capacitors) for healthcare management and for achieving SDG's on well-being. Knowledge is disciplinary and 'Learning how to learn' must be a key focus."

Dr. Dev Tiwari, Professor & Ex Dean, University of Zululand, South Africa said, "Knowledge delivery creation and dissemination in the healthcare sector is absolutely important. Health sector does not exist in isolation, it exists with other sectors too. Healthcare workforce must not just focus on the doctors and nurses and patients, they must also understand and comprehend what is happening around the periphery of the healthcare sector."

Dr Macfallen .faculty Health systems management, Mzumbe University Tanzania, said, "There is a difference between healthcare development in terms of the healthcare development and equipment's used. Innovation can be used to implement to modify to healthcare landscape and health systems. Exchange programs create a huge impact through knowledge transfer in the healthcare system."

Dr. Shiv Tripathi, Professor and Dean Training who moderated this event said, "The idea behind the University Global Coalition is to form a global platform of universities and other higher education organizations committed to working together and in partnership with the United Nations, in support of the Sustainable Development Goals both locally and globally through education, research, and service missions. The main aim of the event was to identify alternative ways to knowledge transfer for improving health sector performance across different contexts, particularly in developing and emerging economies of the Global South." Mr. Ramu pointed out during his discussion that SDG 3 and SDG 5 collate to form SDG 4 which is Education. Healthcare and Education when worked collaboratively can mark wonders through the exchange of knowledge and implementation of innovation.