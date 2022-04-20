Inclement Weather Hits Mango Crop

Lucknow: The king of fruits would be dearer for the people this season due to inclement weather hitting the mango belt in different parts of Uttar Pradesh.

With only a fortnight left for the Dussehri mango to arrive in the market, Mango Growers' Association president Insram Ali said that the cost of this particular mango variety would not be less than Rs 50 per kilogram. He said that the vagaries of weather had impacted the crop. "The flowering had been extremely good in the mango orchards and groves and we were expecting a crop of at least 50 lakh metric tonnes in Uttar Pradesh. However, due to the freak weather, the production will now remain limited to only 30- 35 lakh metric tonnes. Dussehri production will comprise only 20-25 lakh metric tonnes. The cost of Dussehri will not be less than Rs 50 per kg in the coming season," he told UNI here on Thursday.

Ali said that the frequent rains had damaged the mango crop to a large extent. "There have been dust storms and thunderstorms in the recent past which have adversely affected the mango crop," he said. Another major problem faced by mango orchards was that of pests destroying the crop. "Although we have been asked by horticulture institutes to use minimum amount of pesticides but this is not possible because pests can destroy the crop if we do not use them. If these pests keep on returning then we are bound to use pesticides again and again. We have apprised both the Central and the state governments about the problem and requested them to ensure that there are no shops which sell duplicate pesticides," he added. Ali said that the mango belt farmers had been facing a lot of problems like insufficient power and water supply in their areas. "Surprisingly, though we constitute the mango belt yet there was no special advantage," he said. Ali said that they had been apprising the Central as well as the state governments to cover the farmers under insurance but nothing has happened yet. UNI