Incidents of pre-panchayat poll violence in Bengal reality, not fiction: Guv

Kolkata: On Monday, West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose claimed that violence in the state is "a reality and not fiction" and that he is working to curb it ahead of the next rural elections. He explained that the 'Peace Room' at the Raj Bhavan was established so that Bengali citizens could cast their votes without fear of reprisal.

Certain cases have arisen. Our goal is to keep them under control. When we say "we," we're referring to the state government, the SEC, all political parties, the media, and the majority of the population who are all interested parties.

"Violence is not an imaginary problem in West Bengal. It needs to be restrained and controlled. "That's where my attention is right now," Bose explained.—Inputs from Agencies