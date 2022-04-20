Incidents of 'atrocities' on Dalits show 'jungle raj' prevails in UP: Mayawati

Lucknow: Targeting the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government over the deaths of four Dalits in separate incidents in Agra and Raebareli, BSP supremo Mayawati on Tuesday said such "atrocities" on the community show that "jungle raj" prevails in the state.

She said though people of all communities are suffering atrocities under the BJP government, "regular incidents of injustice" against Dalits are a matter of "extreme concern".

Bodies of three members of a Dalit family were found in their house in Agra on Monday.

In Raebareli, a 19-year-old Dalit man accused of motorcycle theft died in police custody on Sunday.

"Though people of all communities are suffering all kinds of atrocities under the BJP government in UP, regular incidents of injustice and atrocities on Dalits are a matter of extreme concern.

"The death of a Dalit youth in Raebareli due to police brutality and the murder of three Dalits in Agra, etc. are very sad and condemnable," Mayawati said in a tweet in Hindi.

"In these latest incidents in UP, the government should take prompt action against the culprits under strict legal sections and ensure the safety of people, especially the weaker section. This is the demand of the BSP. Such painful incidents taking place regularly in UP prove that ''jungle raj'' prevails here," she said in another tweet.

In the Agra incident, bodies of Ramvir, his wife Meera and their son Babloo were found tied with tapes and their mouths stuffed with polythene, police said.

The gas cylinder in their house was leaking as the pipe had been detached to burn the house along with the family, they said.

Inspector General of Police, Agra Range, A Satish Ganesh said three persons were involved in the incident and the motive behind the crime was loot.

"On Monday night, two accused Subhash, who was the mastermind, and Vakil were arrested after an encounter. Cash and other things looted from the victims'' house were recovered from them. Efforts are on to nab the remaining accused," he said.

In Raebareli, Monu aka Mohit died at Lalganj police station, where he had been called for questioning in connection with the motorcycle theft case, after his health condition suddenly worsened, according to officials.

However, the deceased''s mother, in her complaint to senior officials, alleged that her son died due to police brutality in custody.

The station house officer of Lalganj police station and two sub-inspectors have been suspended in connection with the matter after they were found "prima facie guilty", according to Raebareli police. —PTI