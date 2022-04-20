Incessant rains affect normal life in Uttarakhand's Kumaon region

Dehradun: Life has come to a standstill for the people in the Kumaon region of Uttarakhand due to incessant rains.

Not only roads and petrol pumps are flooded with water, but most of the equipment in Khatima Fire Station went underwater, destroying them. Apart from these, the official residents of police personnel at Khatima Police Station in Udham Singh Nagar district, have also been flooded with rainwater.

"It is raining constantly for the last 24 hours. You can see cars and other vehicles lying in flooded water. While we are going to remove trees in some places, not sure how will we reach. Another major concern is that nobody should get electrocuted to death due to waterlogging," Maqbool, a policeman said.

The Meteorological Department forecast predicts rains in eight districts of the state on July 10 and July 11. (ANI)