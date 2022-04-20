Incessant Rain Hits Char Dham Yatra

Dehradun: Incessant rains lashed Uttarakhand on Monday affecting the Char Dham yatra with the roads to Badrinath, Kedarnath and Yamunotri shrines blocked by landslide rubble in the hills.

Most of the places in the state including Dehradun, Haridwar, Pauri, Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Tehri, Pithoragarh and Bageshwar received showers with around 45 rural roads blocked in these districts, the state emergency operation centre said. The Rishikesh-Badrinath NH was blocked at Lambagad in Chamoli district while the Rishikesh-Kedarnath Highway was blocked near Doliya Devi temple in Rudraprayag district by boulders falling in landslides, it said. The Rishikesh-Yamunotri highway was also blocked in Ojri-Dabarkot area of Uttarkashi district. — PTI