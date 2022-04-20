Inauguration of Three days Kitaabo- The Blue City Children Literature Festival at Jodhpur

"Children should be prepared to keep bonded with their roots"- Maharaja Gaj Singh





Desert Leaf Foundation hosted third edition of Kitaabo – A Children's Literature Festival in association with and at Vidhyashram International School, Jodhpur which was inaugurated today by HH Maharaja of Jodhpur Sh Gaj Singh ji in presence of Maharani Mrs Hemlata ji, great poet Mr Ashok Chakradharji, Mr Vinay Kumar Jain, Entreprenuer and Chairman,VIS, Mrs Priti Rathi Gupta,Film Producer, and festival Director Mrs Ira Sisodia. The festival is organised with an aim to celebrate literature in its many forms and preoccupations and as an annual looked-forward-to-event in the league of other festivals such as Akha Teej or Janmashtami: ensuring pervasive people's participation and engagement. It made great sense to host the event in Jodhpur because the gentle passivity of the Blue City is a great vehicle to transport children to the world of Kitaabo.









Maharaj Gaj Singh, Maharaja of Jodhpur, former member of parliament and a former high commissioner of India, who was the chief guest, inaugurated the festival on Dec. 19, 2018 and appreciated the efforts of Desert leaf foundation for their efforts to bring books near to the children. He said, "The wonderful idea to organise children's literature fest is growing now and we have to prepare our children for the life. They should be prepared to be bonded with their roots of Indian culture."









Special guest great poet Sh Ashok Chakradhar inspired the young audience by his poems and words. He appreciated the efforts of the organisers. He said-"Books will bring the lives closer and life will become more meaningful through reading poetry and books." Well known film producer Mrs Priti Rathi also encouraged children and highlighted the value of concept and creativity in film making. She emphasised the need inculcating the habit of reading books.













Mrs Ira Sisodia, festival director along with founder members of Desert Leaf Foundation – Vikas Baliyan and Gaurav Jain welcomed the chief guest and all other guests. Elaborating on the aims and objectives of Kitaabo Festival, Ira Sisodia said that KITAABO – The Blue City Children's Fest is a literary festival for students in India which aims to provide a powerful platform to develop students' passion and love for literature. It is an annual national festival that is intimate fun, thought-provoking and sometimes challenging. It aims to provide a platform which teachers can use to enthuse and inspire their students in studying Literature and to aspire to be unique among other literary festivals in using the region's rich environmental and cultural heritage and the passions of local writers and readers.













Highlighting the goals and objectives of the festival, Ira Sisodia said that the festival is organised with an aim to establish a flagship annual literary festival in India focusing on and celebrating Indian authors mainly involved in children literature, to share a programme that honours and utilises the nation's rich cultural heritage, to create new opportunities for social and cultural interaction, to provide a programme of events which engages and inspires the interest of the national community in many forms of the written word, to deliver a programme unique among other literary festivals in paying homage to the national and international landscape, to set up an inclusive forum that brings together those with a common interest in the field of literature and to build a public arena for the promotion and presentation of local and regional writing.





Mr Vikas Balia , Trustee, Desert Leaf Foundation informed that during the three day festival, more than 200sessions/ workshops will be organised by 75 resource persons at thirteen designated places named Masti Manch, Jamghat, Popcornistan, Kathapur, Fun-Kaari-1.2 & 3, RangManch, Khel Khel Mein, Qissa Kona, Navrang Nautanki, Think Tank, and Brain Train. In addition to workshops, film shows, Doodle Wall, Comment Wall, Books Exhibition, Origami and Paper Craft Corner, Food plaza, Book Release ceremonies, meeting with authors and film directors, are other points of attraction.





S P Verma, Educational Consultant and director, Eduhem, Meerut shared his thoughts with children in a session and encouraged them to be innovative and creative.













Storytellers from varied backgrounds such as Voice over Artists, traditional narrators, folklore artists, etc participated in conjunction with craftsmen, film screenings with director's interpretation and audience dialogue, book readings, and book release ceremonies. The festival saw a turnout of over 3,000 students from 16 schools and their parents on the first day.









