Inauguration Of Three-Day International Conference At Shobhit University

Meerut (The Hawk): A three-day international conference "Global Approaches in Natural Resource Management for Climate Smart Agriculture (GNRSA-2020) during the Pandemic Array of COVID-19",inaugurated today on ,26 February 2021 at Shobhit Institute of Engineering and Technology Deemed- to- be University, Meerut, Modipuram. This international conference was jointly organized by Shobhit Deemed University, Meerut, Agricultural Technology Development Society, Ghaziabad, N GT, Jammu & Ass VPSS, Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, India. The objective of the international conference is to provide a platform for discussion and participation in the field of cutting edge technology and research communication for the sustainable development of agriculture in the changing scenario and for the conservation of biodiversity, for the implementation of future strategies.

The Chief Guest of this program was the Chancellor of Shobhit University, Mr. Kunwar Shekhar Vijender. In the program, Prof. Anne K. Taneja, Vice Chancellor, CCS University, Meerut, Prof. Amar P. Garg, Vice Chancellor, Shobhit, University Meerut; Prof. RK Mittal, Vice Chancellor, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Agriculture, University.

Shri Kunwar Shekhar Vijendra, Chancellor, Shobhit Deemed University, Meerut, while addressing the gathering said that all education and research institutes need to work together to promote agriculture. It is only due to the untiring efforts of teaching institutions that agriculture can grow continuously in this changing scenario. Experienced and eminent researchers expressed their views during the conference and researchers were invited for outstanding performance in various fields.

Dr. SS Panwar, Director, ICAR-IIFSR Meerut; Dr. Manoj Kumar Director ICAR-CPRI, Meerut; RB Prasad, Coconut Development Board, Patna; Dr. Manoj Nazir, Scientist and Organizing Chairman, expressed his views on future plans while describing the tireless efforts he has made in the field of agriculture. Vice Chancellor Prof. AP Garg, discussed strategies with reference to double farming. He apprised everyone about those three bills of farmers, Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce Act 2020, Farmers Agreement on Price Assurance and Farms Service Act 2020, Essential Commodities Act 2020.

Dr. NK Taneja, Vice Chancellor, CCS University, Meerut, said that along with the three rules related to environmental problems and farming, he stressed for the implementation of smart agriculture and to promote the agriculture sector.

Prof. RK Mittal, Vice Chancellor, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, University, Meerut, stated that while discussing the geographical disadvantage of India, he emphasized on the adoption of agro-ecological systems, and also on the PM Agriculture Plan. The Conference was conducted by Dr. Poonam Devdutt and Dr. Rashmi Nigam. Prof. Rajeev Datta Dean Biological; Dr. Alpana Joshi; Dr. Sandeep; Dr. Saurabh Tyagi; Dr. Maya Dutt Joshi; Dr. Ganesh Shobhit University; Dr. Joginder; Dr. Rashmi; Dr. Ashwani; Shiva Sharma, Bina Rawat, Dr. Anant Kumar ATDS Ghaziabad had commendable support.

In the second phase of the program, technical sessions were conducted online and offline mode. The Chairman of the offline mode was Dr. RB Prasad and co-chairperson Dr. Ramjilal. And in the online mode, the chairperson was Prof. Sanjay Swamy.

The first day of the conference was concluded by university students with posters and model presentations as well as various cultural events.