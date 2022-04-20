Inauguration of PU@IRINS Portal, where all the details regarding publications and citations of Panjab University faculty members have been integrated in a single window, was virtually held .IRINS is web-based Research Information Management (RIM) service.This is a joint venture of Information and Library Network (INFLIBNET) Centre ,an Inter-University Centre (IUC) of UGC and PU Centre. More than 100 faculty members attended the function by joining online.Prof S K Tomar, Dean Research, the driving force behind developing this portal welcomed the Chief Guest for the day, Prof. J P Joorel, Director INFLIBNET Centre and the Vice –Chancellor of Panjab University, Prof Raj Kumar.PU@IRINS portal which is showing 17258 publications, 296792 citations from Crossref, 352984 Scopus citations, top 10 highly cited papers of PU and Ranking of top 10 authors of PU has many unique and distinct features i.e. networking of faculty through co-author network, map of science network and graphical representation on productivity of the department and individual faculty member. It has multiple benefits for researchers, institutions and also the funding agencies. For research scholars it is very beneficial to find supervisors for their research work and research focus of the department where they want to enroll themselves for PhD work. It supports the faculty members by showcasing their research contributions to the peer group, international community and brings funding opportunities from the national and international agencies. This portal provides department level H Index and research contributions of their faculty members which can help the chairpersons/ Deans to assess research performance of their respective departments for better decision making and funding.Prof. Joorel discussed about the IRINS portal and he said more than more 300 institutions in India which includes, IISC Bangalore, Central Universities and institutes of national importance are using this service. He further discussed the role of INFLIBNET in uplifting and modernizing university libraries in the present era and discussed some other distinct services being provided by the INFLIBNET to the libraries.Prof. Raj Kumar appreciated the work done by Dr. Neeraj Kumar Singh, Deputy Librarian, Panjab University who is the nodal officer for this project for having initiated this idea and completed this project with coordination with INFLIBNET. He further highlighted one of the important feature of this portal is to import total no. of publications indexed, total no of Citations, H-Index, etc. from Scopus id, Web of Science id, ORCID ID, Google Scholars ID, etc. So the faculty members must take advantage of this feature to update their research profiles and reflect their contributions to the academic world. He emphasized that it will enhance the perception and status of Panjab University and would help in uplifting its position in national and international ranking.