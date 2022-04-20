Chandigarh (The Hawk): Centre for Human Rights and Duties, Panjab University (Chandigarh) in collaboration with Office of Dean International Students, Panjab University is organizing 'Mobility Programme with Western Sydney University, Australia under New Colombo Plan' in an online mode on the theme 'Closing the Gap: Enhancing Women's health and Well Being' from April 6, 2021 to May 21, 2021. The Programme is divided into different sessions going to be presided over by delegates and experts from the field.

Dr. Namita Gupta, Programme Coordinator and Chairperson of Centre for Human Rights and Duties, in her inaugural welcome informed the participants that Panjab University Chandigarh has an MOU with Western Sydney University Australia. This is third programme in the series. This year due to the pandemic the program is continued in an online mode. The theme of this year is 'Closing the gap: enhancing women's health and wellbeing'. The programme will have 60 hours of interaction among the students of Western Sydney University Australia and Centre for Human Rights and Duties Panjab University from April 6 to May 21, 2021.

Dr. Renu Narchal who is a Programme Coordinator from Western Sydney University, Australia introduced the theme of this programme. She mentioned that the first programme of the MoU was held in 2016, second in 2018 and third now in 2021 through virtual mode because of corona pandemic situation.

Prof. Anju Suri, Dean international Students, welcomed the distinguished guests which included the presence of Prof. Raj Kumar, Vice Chancellor, Panjab University; Prof. Deborah Sweeney, Deputy Vice Chancellor and Vice -President(Research, Enterprise and International), Western Sydney University, Australia; Prof. Tanya Meade, Dean, School of Psychology; Dr Tim Griffin, Deputy Dean, School of Psychology; Ms Isis Kowaliauskas, Manager, International Mobility Go Global and Study Abroad and Steven McDonald (Manager, Short-term Mobility).

Prof. Deborah Sweeney, Deputy Vice Chancellor, Western Sydney University, Australia mentioned that Australia is 2nd in the world Gender Equity Impact and 3rd in reducing gender inequality Index. Physical & mental health and well being of all people especially women and children is very necessary to flourish relationships in the families. Gender equity, gender justice and women empowerment is one of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals. It is the need of the hour to close the gender gaps, respect the sense of togetherness and promotion of healthy lifestyle among women. Therefore, the aim of this programme is to engage students of Panjab University and Western Sydney University to develop strategies and promote self empathy through collaborative platform.

Prof.Raj Kumar, Vice Chancellor of Panjab University in his inaugural address stated that due to corona pandemic it is very important to take care of one's own health in this critical situation. Health and wellbeing of women is matter of concern. Women have faced various mental and physical abuses inside homes during this time. Therefore, concrete suggestions and action plan for the development of human beings should be the outcome of this programme. He also applauded the efforts made by Centre for Human Rights and Duties and Dean International Students in taking the initiative in organizing this programme during pandemic.

It was followed by a vote of thanks delivered by Dr Namita Gupta. The programme was attended by the students of Western Sydney University Australia and Centre for Human Rights and Duties Panjab University.