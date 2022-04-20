Inauguration of Kumbh Camp at Krishna Kripa Dham Ashram

Gita gives a new direction to the mankind - Swami Gyananand

Haridwar (The Hawk): Kumbh camp organized by Krishna Kripa Seva Samiti at Shri Krishna Kripa Dham Ashram today in Bhimgoda was inaugurated by saint trio Swami Awdheshanand Giri, Swami Gursharnanand and Swami Gyananand. Juna Akhara Peethadheeshwar Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avadheshanand Giri Maharaj, honoured the Additional Kumbh Mela Officer Sardar Harvir Singh by garlanding them and offering a shawl. The three saints said that the incident which took place on Thursday at the Bairagi Camp of brushing up of Officer by Akhara sadhus has no place in the world of religion. The three saints praised the services of Additional Kumbh Mela officer Sardar Harveer Singh in the Kumbh and called him a sage who selflessly performed his deeds.

Geeta exponent Swami Gyananand Maharaj said that in Kumbh camp at Shri Krishna Kripa Dham Ashram, there will be daily meditation and brainstorming sessions on various chapters of Bhagwad Gita, apart from this every section of the society will also be considered for the benefit of contemplating Gita study. He said that the Gita is a book which gives a new direction to the humans and motivates them to work, free from depression.

On this occasion, Juna Peethadheeshwar Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Awadheshanand Giri said that Geeta Manishi Swami Gyananand Maharaj has established JIEO Gita University in Kurukshetra which is a great center for study scholars of Gita.

Renowned saint Swami Shri Guru Sharanand Maharaj of Mahamandaleshwar Raman Reti Vrindavan said that the Gita has given a whole new direction to the entire world which was uttered by the Lord Shri Krishna and which made the whole world society as karma-dominated. Krishna provided new directions for the welfare of mankind. He said that Swami Gyananand Maharaj has given a new direction to the society after establishing a scientific study centre on the holy Gita exploring different aspects of this life manual.

While conducting the program, Sanjay Handa talked about the religious activities of Krishna Kripa Dham.

On this occasion, the director of Jairam Ashram, Brahm Swaroop Brahmachari, Mahamandaleshwar Apurvanand Maharaj, Lokesh Das Shakti Maharaj, State BJP President Madan Kaushik, BJP MLA Pradeep Batra Mahindra Shimla Rakesh Jagdish Lal Pahwa, Madhu Sharma, Story Reader Arunesh Mishra, Ashok Chawla, Chand Giri, Subhash Gupta Pramod Gupta and others were present.





